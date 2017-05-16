Judge to decide if utility worker’s dog bite lawsuit will proceed

In the midst of construction on Macon’s Forest Hill Road in 2014, a water line was damaged.
Marcus Griffin, a Macon Water Authority worker, went up to a house on May 5, 2014, to turn on an outside faucet. No one was home.
He checked one side of the house and didn’t see a faucet.
When he checked the other side, a dog bit him on the knee.
Three years later, Griffin and the dog’s owner, James Bloodworth, are embroiled in a Bibb County Superior Court lawsuit filed by Griffin. He alleges that Bloodworth was negligent in failing to keep the dog under control.
During a hearing Tuesday, attorneys for Griffin and Bloodworth argued over whether the case should move forward to trial.
Renee Rainey, a lawyer representing Bloodworth, argued in support of a motion for summary judgment. For Bloodworth to be liable, she said, Griffin must prove that the dog was carelessly managed, that it had a “vicious propensity,” that there was an injury and that the attack was unprovoked.
All four issues must be proven for a case to prevail, she said.
Rainey said the dog — named Shady — wore an electric collar that delivered a shock if it went outside the boundary of the fence.
On the day of the bite, Shady was inside the fence, and there’s no evidence the dog had a propensity to be vicious.
Steven McNeel, a lawyer representing Griffin, said Bloodworth had moved into his house about a year before the incident and posted beware-of-dog signs. The signs blew away in a storm a few weeks before Griffin was bitten, and they weren’t replaced.
Earlier on the day of the bite, Bloodworth and his family saw Shady barking at the workers, behavior that McNeel maintained was a display of aggression.
He contended there are still matters for a jury to decide.
The lawyers argued about whether the death of a neighbor’s dog after an encounter with Shady showed a propensity for vicious behavior. No one witnessed the encounter, the lawyers said.
It’s unclear when the judge will rule.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
