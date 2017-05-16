This scene set in Luther Williams Field is seen in the first episode of “Brockmire,” which is posted online and set to premiere April 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. on IFC.
This scene set in Luther Williams Field is seen in the first episode of “Brockmire,” which is posted online and set to premiere April 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. on IFC. Screen shot IFC
This scene set in Luther Williams Field is seen in the first episode of “Brockmire,” which is posted online and set to premiere April 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. on IFC. Screen shot IFC

Local

May 16, 2017 12:38 PM

Macon-filmed ‘Brockmire’ renewed for second season

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

IFC’s new comedy “Brockmire,” which was filmed at Macon’s Luther Williams Field, is coming back for another season.

Deadline reported that the baseball-themed show ranks as the network’s highest-rated new series, as well as cable’s most time-shifted new comedy. The comedy stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer who’s trying to save his career after an on-air breakdown. It has averaged more than 500,000 live-plus-three-day viewers and 8 million overall.

IFC will run a marathon of the first season prior to the show’s season finale, which airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. The second season will air in 2018.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Houston student reflects on her high school career

Houston student reflects on her high school career 2:11

Houston student reflects on her high school career
Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family 1:10

Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family
Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman 4:18

Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos