Macon-filmed ‘Brockmire’ renewed for second season

IFC’s new comedy “Brockmire,” which was filmed at Macon’s Luther Williams Field, is coming back for another season.
Deadline reported that the baseball-themed show ranks as the network’s highest-rated new series, as well as cable’s most time-shifted new comedy. The comedy stars Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer who’s trying to save his career after an on-air breakdown. It has averaged more than 500,000 live-plus-three-day viewers and 8 million overall.
IFC will run a marathon of the first season prior to the show’s season finale, which airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. The second season will air in 2018.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
