Macon deejay passes away after battle with cancer

Jason Borage, known as Jason Hawk on Macon’s Q106.3, died Saturday after a 16-month battle with liver cancer.
Borage worked at the radio station for almost 10 years before taking a leave of absence in March.
A celebration-of-life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Macon.
Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street is handling the arrangements.
In April, a Ride and Rock for the Hawk poker run brought out about 140 motorcycle riders for an event that raised money for the iHeartMedia personality.
Borage’s wife, Jennifer, is a Telegraph employee.
