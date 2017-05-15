Local

May 15, 2017 5:33 PM

Macon deejay passes away after battle with cancer

By Stanley Dunlap

Jason Borage, known as Jason Hawk on Macon’s Q106.3, died Saturday after a 16-month battle with liver cancer.

Borage worked at the radio station for almost 10 years before taking a leave of absence in March.

A celebration-of-life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Macon.

Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street is handling the arrangements.

In April, a Ride and Rock for the Hawk poker run brought out about 140 motorcycle riders for an event that raised money for the iHeartMedia personality.

Borage’s wife, Jennifer, is a Telegraph employee.

