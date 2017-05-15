Lawyer for black members of closed health club calls hospital ‘rogue ... wild child’

Soon after the gym at the corner of Macon’s First and Cherry streets ceased to be a YMCA and became the Macon Health Club in 1969, Harold Wilson Sr. was added to the club’s roster as its first black member.
He was a loan officer or the city’s largest bank and the business had reached an agreement with the gym for officers to have reduced price memberships.
Wilson recalls running six miles on the club’s elevated track as he trained for a marathon on his lunch break.
He says he was “an attraction” as people watched him run.
At one point his membership was revoked, but later was reinstated.
Wilson, now 73, is one of a dozen black members of the now-shuttered downtown Macon Health Club who have filed a formal complaint with federal authorities alleging racial discrimination.
Among the group’s allegations is that The Medical Center, Navicent Health, the most recent operator of the club, closed the “majority-black” facility while keeping open the “majority-white” Wellness Center in north Macon.
“Our case is about disparate racial impact,” Dave Oedel, an attorney representing a dozen black members of the club, said at a news conference Monday in front of the First Street gym.
Oedel, himself a member of the now-closed club, added: “We’re not trying to sue. We’re just making an administrative complaint saying, ‘Hey, guys, wake up and smell the coffee. We want you to be able to correct this now, early, before it gets really ugly for you.’”
Navicent also is partnering in the construction of a new fitness facility in the Lofts at Navicent, nine blocks from the recently closed Macon Health Club that operated on the corner of First and Cherry streets. Members of the downtown Macon Health Club have not been invited to join the new facility, Oedel said.
“It’s not like we’re trying to make this more than it is. We’re saying there’s a disparate impact about the closure of this club, and that the club is predominantly African-American. They’re keeping a Wellness Center in north Macon … that is a predominantly white club,” Oedel said.
The downtown Macon Health Club was once a facility only for whites, but the membership gradually grew to be mostly black.
Wilson said, “I’m really hurt and disappointed that the Medical Center could not make better choices of its selection to close this club.”
Another black member, Leroy Mack, said, “The elephant I see in the room is the denial of a meeting place in this community that has fostered a lot of great race relationships. … Navicent has been very short-sighted in closing this facility without any input from the minorities.”
The group filing the complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeks to recover the title of the property that was transferred to the Navicent’s predecessor, the Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority, in 1991 by the Macon Health Center Inc., according to the group Oedel is representing.
They want to continue club operations at the current site.
Macon Health Club Inc., a corporation comprised of the same people involved in Macon Health Center Inc., already are fighting in court to take advantage of a leasing provision included in the property’s transfer. The hospital has argued it shouldn’t have to honor the lease provision because the original Macon Health Center Inc. no longer exists as a corporation.
“What we have is an organization, Navicent, that has become a rogue, a wild child of this Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority, which is the entity that actually, supposedly, controls this,” Oedel said.
The group filing the complaint question the “decision-making process and financially-riveted orientation” of Navicent, alleging that although the hospital serves and makes most of its money from healthcare for blacks, its 14-member executive team doesn’t include a black member.
Navicent officials in a statement said they were aware of the group’s complaint.
“The decision to close the Macon Health Club was because it was no longer feasible for Navicent Health to continue to subsidize the facility,” the statement said. “We have a responsibility to be good stewards of our financial resources in order to fulfill our primary mission of serving our patients with excellent care. In addition, we have a strong record of commitment to diversity. Navicent Health has always welcomed employees, patients and families from all walks of life.”
