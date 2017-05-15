100 Black Men group create award to recognize person who impacts community

The 100 Black Men of Macon-Middle Georgia recognized one of its members Monday by naming an award after him.
“I am proud to announce the formation of an annual Sam Hart Sr. Community Impact Award,” said attorney Virgil Adams and former president of the local 100 Black Men organization. The announcement was made during a short news conference at the organization’s office on Broadway. “Sam Hart Sr., ... has given back to the community his whole life.”
Hart is currently the chairman of the Macon Water Authority and past chairman of the former Bibb County Commission.
The first recipient of the award is Juanita Jordan and she will be presented the award June 8 at Mercer University, Adams said. Jordan, longtime former president of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, also “has committed her entire life to this community.”
100 Black Men of Macon-Middle Georgia Inc. is one of more than 100 community-based chapters of the national organization 100 Black Men of America Inc. Its goal is to have a positive impact on the mentoring of African American youth, according to its website.
