Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure

A dozen black members of the now-shuttered downtown Macon Health Club have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alleging racial discrimination in The Medical Center, Navicent Health’s closure of the facility.
Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Man accused of killing daughter appears in court

Local

Benny Bell Jr. Made his first appearance in court on May 15, 2017, in the Bibb County jail. Bell is accused of murder in the shooting death of his daughter. He faces an aggravated assault charge in the wounding of his wife on May 14, 2017.

Tour a Solar Power farm from the air

Local

Four separate solar farms cover about 2,000 acres in Taylor County. The largest, on about 900 acres, will provide 146 megawatts of electricity to be distributed to five electric membership corporations. Video by Kenneth Gray.

