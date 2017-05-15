Man accused of killing daughter appears in court

Benny Bell Jr. Made his first appearance in court on May 15, 2017, in the Bibb County jail. Bell is accused of murder in the shooting death of his daughter. He faces an aggravated assault charge in the wounding of his wife on May 14, 2017.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure

A dozen black members of the now-shuttered downtown Macon Health Club have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alleging racial discrimination in The Medical Center, Navicent Health’s closure of the facility.

Tour a Solar Power farm from the air

Four separate solar farms cover about 2,000 acres in Taylor County. The largest, on about 900 acres, will provide 146 megawatts of electricity to be distributed to five electric membership corporations. Video by Kenneth Gray.

