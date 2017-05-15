Law enforcement begins cracking down on seat belt violators

Georgia drivers will have law enforcement officers looking over their shoulders in the coming weeks.
To try to reduce highway fatalities and injuries, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is stepping up its seat belt enforcement ahead of the summer driving season.
The Click It or Ticket mobilization began Monday and will continue until June 4.
Seat belts are required by Georgia law because they save lives, said Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“More than half the people killed in traffic crashes in our state were not wearing seatbelts, and many of them would still be alive today had they been buckled up,” Blackwood said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than 50 percent of those killed in Georgia crashes in 2015 were not wearing seat belts, or there was no way to determine if they were belted.
On May 22 at 4 p.m., Georgia law enforcement officers from across the state will blanket the state looking for violators as the driving season begins.
Roger Hayes, law enforcement services director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, notes that traffic fatalities increase in the summer.
“Getting people to wear their seat belts every time they get in a vehicle will help reduce the rising number of deaths we have seen on our roads in the last two years,” Hayes said.
The focus on seat belt violations ends on June 4, but officers enforce the law all year.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
