Black members of shuttered health club file federal complaint

A dozen black members of the now-shuttered downtown Macon Health Club have filed a formal complaint with federal authorities alleging racial discrimination.
Among the group’s allegations is that The Medical Center, Navicent Health, the most recent operator of the club, closed the “majority-black” facility while keeping open the “majority-white” Wellness Center in north Macon, according to a news release.
Navicent also is partnering in the construction of a new fitness facility in the Lofts at Navicent, nine blocks from the recently closed Macon Health Club that operated on the corner of First and Cherry streets. Members of the downtown Macon Health Club have not been invited to join the new facility, according to the release.
“Race is the ‘elephant in the room,’ said Leroy Black, a longtime Macon Health Club member quoted in the release.
The group is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday to announce the complaint.
The downtown Macon Health Club was once a facility only for whites, but the membership gradually grew to be mostly black.
The group filing the complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeks to recover the title of the property that was transferred to the Navicent’s predecessor, the Macon-Bibb Hospital Authority, in 1991 by the Macon Health Center Inc., according to the release.
They want to continue club operations at the current site.
Macon Health Club Inc., a corporation comprised of the same people involved in Macon Health Center Inc., already are fighting in court to take advantage of a leasing provision included in the property’s transfer. The hospital has argued it shouldn’t have to honor the lease provision because the original Macon Health Center Inc. no longer exists as a corporation.
The group filing the complaint question the “decision-making process and financially-riveted orientation” of Navicent, alleging that although the hospital serves and makes most of its money from healthcare for blacks, its 14-member executive team doesn’t include a black member, according to the release.
