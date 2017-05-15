Black members of shuttered health club file federal complaint

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Thoughts on motherhood at Central City Park Pause 1:33 Members oppose Navicent Health closing Macon Health Club 1:23 Centennial of Fatima draws believers 0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron 3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:21 Quick second half goal was difference maker, FPD coach says 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Macon Mayor and Middle Georgia Congressman Jim Marshall and Mercer Law Professor Dave Oedel say closing the downtown institution that dates to the 19th century is wrong. Beau Cabell The Telegraph