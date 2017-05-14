Thoughts on motherhood at Central City Park

Central City Park in Macon was a central point for families to gather and honor mother's Sunday.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Tour a Solar Power farm from the air

Local

Tour a Solar Power farm from the air

Four separate solar farms cover about 2,000 acres in Taylor County. The largest, on about 900 acres, will provide 146 megawatts of electricity to be distributed to five electric membership corporations. Video by Kenneth Gray.

Editor's Choice Videos