A message of peace 100 years ago still important today

The 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima was celebrated with a rosary Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon.
About 125 people gathered at noon in the sanctuary to mark the occasion. It was scheduled to be held outside on the steps of the church, but rain showers moved the service inside the sanctuary.
Michele Cassidy, of Forsyth, said the event was especially significant.
“I have been a Catholic my whole life,” she said. A strong belief was placed on the rosary, “so, it was important to me to be here today.”
A century ago in Fatima, Portugal, three children saw a “resplendent figure” while they were in a field tending the family sheep, according to an article in the Catholic News Agency.
The vision began May 13, 1917, and returned for six months on the 13th day of the month at the same hour. On the last day, she appeared on that year about 70,000 people attended, the article said.
St. Joseph’s will recognize the appearances on the 13th day of each month until October.
The children’s vision of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marks one of the most important events for the 20th century Catholic Church. The figure told them to “say the rosary every day, to bring peace to the world and an end to the war,” the article said.
On Saturday, members of the Knights of Columbus carried a statue of Mary to the front of the church, and various people led those attending through the rosary ceremony.
“It’s a piece of our history, and during 1917 people prayed the rosary to end the war that was going on at the time,” said Debbie McMahon, book store manager at St. Joseph. “So the intercessory prayers today are for all the wars we have going on ... not just for the 100-year anniversary. We believe in peace. So that’s what today is about. We need God’s guidance.”
Associate Pastor Father Vernon Knight said after the rosary that people attending Saturday’s service came from all over Middle Georgia.
“What’s special about today is that it’s one of about 10 apparitions approved by the Vatican,” he said. “It’s so well known around the world.”
Pope Francis traveled Friday to Fatima to honor the shepherd children along with thousands of believers. He was there “to celebrate the centenary of the apparitions and to canonize the children. He is hoping the message of peace that they reported 100 years ago, when Europe was in the throes of World War I, will resonate with the Catholic faithful today,” according to the Associated Press.
Sister Catherine Brown, the coordinator of clinical services at Macon’s Daybreak homeless center, said the significance of Fatima is “to bring people together to pray for peace.” She said it’s just as important today as it was when the apparitions appeared during World War I.
