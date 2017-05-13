Man and mother shot in Macon robbery

A man and his mother were shot in a robbery in Macon on Friday.
The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Villa Crest Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Derrick Moye, 39, is in critical but stable condition and his mother, Mamie Moye, 65, is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The release stated that Derrick Moye was in front of his house when a man approached him and demanded his wallet. There was a struggle and Moye was shot in the abdomen. During the struggle his mother came out of the house and was also shot in her left forearm and abdomen.
The suspect fled on foot. He is described as black, of an unknown age, approximately 6 feet and 200 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
