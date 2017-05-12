Hidden piece of history uncovered during courthouse renovation project

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says Pause 0:53 Changes at Sandy Beach water park 0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron 2:13 Hidden piece of history uncovered in courthouse renovation 3:44 Tour a Solar Power farm from the air 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 1:21 Quick second half goal was difference maker, FPD coach says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Original 1905-era heart pine flooring was discovered earlier this year as workers renovated a courtroom in the federal courthouse on the corner of Mulberry and Third streets in downtown Macon. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph