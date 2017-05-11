Centennial of apparition of Virgin Mary remembered in public square rosary

A century ago in Fatima, Portugal, three children met a lady “dressed in white, more brilliant than the sun,” above an oak tree.
The two young girls and a boy said the appearance followed two flashes of lightning.
She returned for six months on the 13th day of the month at the same hour.
For 100 years, Our Lady of Fatima has inspired Catholics around the world as she told the children to “pray the rosary every day to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war.”
Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church will mark the centennial with a public rosary on the steps of the twin-spires church atop Poplar Street in downtown Macon.
Beginning at noon, the public is invited to walk from the sanctuary with the Knights of Columbus carrying a statue of Our Lady of Fatima.
The program continues on the steps with the recitation of the rosary.
Rosary rallies are planned across the country, sponsored by America Needs Fatima.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments