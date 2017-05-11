Hospital gets better financial prognosis to save hundreds of jobs in pending sale

In a climate where rural hospitals are struggling to survive, the Oconee Regional Medical Center announced its pending sale.
The board of directors voted Wednesday night to sell the Milledgeville hospital to Prime Healthcare Foundation, a public charity affiliate of Prime Healthcare Services.
According to a news release, the agreement will “ensure the long-term viability of the hospital, continued access to quality care, and retention of hundreds of jobs,” as the hospital retains non-profit status.
Interim CEO Steven M. Johnson said the aggreement comes after months of hard work and negotiations.
“Our goal when we began this process over a year ago was to maintain a viable hospital here in Baldwin County,” Johnson stated in the news release. “During a challenging period for the hospital, our team continued to deliver high quality patient care and helped us reduce costs, successfully positioning us for this opportunity.”
In 2016, Oconee Regional hired financial experts Houlihan Lokey and Grant Thornton to find a way to keep the hospital open.
Baldwin County Commission Chairman Sammy Hall said the decision to sell is in the best interest of the community.
“One of the most important assets for any community is access to health care. Without that, we can not promise the quality of life we want for our citizens, nor can we attract the kind of economic development that is so critical to our future,” Hall stated in the release.
In 2014, Oconee Regional signed a management agreement with Navicent Health in Macon.
Navicent terminated that agreement in 2015, after changes in leadership at the Baldwin County hospital.
The pending sale, which includes Oconee Regional Health Ventures, is expected to take about 90 days to transfer ownership.
Oconee Regional has filed motions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to allow for an asset sale to allow for continued operations and to facilitate the transaction, the release stated.
California-based Prime Healthcare has 44 acute-care hospitals with nearly 44,000 jobs in 14 states, according to the news release.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
