Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood

More than a dozen SWAT team members swarmed around a house in the Harper Ridge neighborhood in Warner Robins Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant for drugs, a Warner Robins Police officer on scene said.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court

Local

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal teared up twice while discussing the successes of Drug Court. Deal also signed three Criminal Justice Reform bills while at Georgia's inaugural Reentry Summit on May 9, 2017.

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Crime

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer

Crime

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer

Monroe County deputy Jeff Wilson testified May 8, 2017, at a pre-trial hearing in the murder case against Christopher Calmer, describing how he and slain deputy Michael Norris walked up the door of Calmer's parents' house while responding to a report of a suicidal person.

Editor's Choice Videos