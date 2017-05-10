Autopsy: foul play not suspected in death of woman who went missing from Lamar County

Foul play is not suspected at this time in the of death Lori Williams based on preliminary findings of Wednesday’s autopsy at a GBI crime lab in Atlanta.
Her body was found late Monday afternoon in a wooded area off Klopfer Road in the Bolingbroke community in south Monroe Community. She had been reported missing May 3 by her husband to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said the cause and manner of death were not able to be determined based on the preliminary autopsy findings.
But there were no external or internal signs of injury, he said.
“We’re able to rule out foul play based on (the autopsy) today ... unless the toxicology results come back with something that isn’t normal or what to be expected,” Bittick said.
Results of toxicology tests are pending, and may take from three to six months to be completed.
Bittick said authorities “don’t want to speculate too soon” on what may have happened to Williams. That determination may not be made until final autopsy results are in.
