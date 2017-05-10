Town hall covering downtown loan program set for Thursday

A town hall will be held Thursday to explain a NewTown Macon loan program.
The town hall, hosted by Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman, will take place on the upper level of the Macon Mall from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. NewTown Macon’s president and CEO Josh Rogers will discuss downtown revitalization, and a real estate and business loan program, according to a news release.
“Downtown certainly represents a great opportunity for investment and for businesses to start, and I want to make sure people know what options are out there for them,” Tillman said in the release. “If we can help someone start or grow their business, then our entire community benefits.”
