Can you wolf down dozens of hot dogs? Nathan’s could be sending you to Coney Island

It’s time for Georgia’s gastronomical giants to put their guts to the test.
Nathan’s Famous is headed to the Peach State this weekend in search of the man and woman who can scarf down the most hot dogs in 10 minutes.
“Georgia is known for great eaters and we are confident that we will find a local athlete in Valdosta who can represent the great state of Georgia on our nation’s birthday,” George Shea, chairman of Major League Eating, stated in a news release.
If your bucket list includes finding your way onto ESPN’s live coverage of the Fourth of July International Hog Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, put Wild Adventures in Valdosta on your calendar for Saturday.
The theme park is hosting the Georgia qualifier at the Lakeside Showplace Stage.
Contestants, who must be over 18-years-old, can register at www.majorleagueeating.com.
Georgians hoping to unseat July 4th world record holder Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, California, might bite off more than they can chew. He downed 70 hot dogs last summer.
His all-time best is 73.
Reigning female champ Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, consumed 38.5 dogs and buns to win in 2016, the 100th anniversary of the founding of Nathan’s.
Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan’s Famous, said the company travels the nation to find new eating talent.
“The journey to July 4th and the high point of summer has begun,” he stated in a news release.
Saturday’s competition at Wild Adventures will be held at 2 p.m. with the top male and female finishers qualifying for a seat at the international contest in Brooklyn on July 4.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments