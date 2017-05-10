Local

May 10, 2017 10:21 AM

Lawyers nominated for midstate judgeship

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

A dozen lawyers were nominated to fill Bibb County State Court Judge William P. “Bill” Adams’ seat after Adams retires July 1.

Nominees interested in applying for the position must submit an application to The Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission by May 22. Interviews will be held after June 12, according to the commission.

The commission will recommend a short list of up to five people to Gov. Nathan Deal. Deal will conduct additional interviews before appointing a new judge.

Lawyers nominated for the judgeship include:

Former Bibb County Board of Education member and lawyer Jason Downey

Bibb County State Court Solicitor Rebecca Grist

Bibb County Board of Education member and lawyer Lester Miller

Macon Bar Association President Stuart E. Walker

Macon Judicial Circuit prosecutor Che’ferre Lynnette Young

Attorneys Samuel Franklin Hart Jr. of Macon’s Dozier firm; Thomas David Mann; Jeffery Monroe of Macon’s Jones Cork firm; Kevin Hicks, William Noland of Macon’s James Bates firm; Kenneth Ronald Smith; and Amy Uren, an attorney with the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Grist and Monroe were named as finalists in January for a Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court judgeship.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

