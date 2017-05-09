‘Lori was like a daughter to me,’ mother-in-law says of missing woman found dead

Bubbly, bright and with an infectious smile, Lori Williams was like the daughter Delores Williams never had.

“Lori was like a daughter to me,” Williams said Tuesday as she rocked in a wooden front porch swing of her one-story home just off Ga. 36 East in Lamar County. “We were real close. She would tell me about everything.”

The body of Lori Williams was found late Monday afternoon in a wooded area off Klopfer Road in the Bolingbroke community in south Monroe County.

She had been reported missing May 3 to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office by her husband, Robby Williams. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for her since Thursday after learning that her cellphone had pinged a cellphone tower in Bolingbroke.

“She just had a great personality,” Delores Williams said. “She was really a sweet person.”

Lori Williams’ 16-year-old son, Mason Pope, who came out and sat on the porch with Delores Williams, said his mom was funny.

“You’ll never met another one like her,” he said. “Her smile — it would light up the whole room.

“She had a good head on her shoulder,” he said. “She didn’t let things get her down.”

Lori and Robby Williams lived with his mom, Delores Williams, along with Pope and other family members. The couple had been together for two years, having wed in June 2016. He’d asked her to marry him Christmas 2015.

Both loved the outdoors, and she’d bought him a boat for his 38th birthday, April 23, his mother said. The couple enjoyed fishing together on Jackson Lake and High Falls Lake.

“He loves her very much,” Delores Williams said. “We never thought he’d get married. We never thought he’d find the right person.”

Robby Williams, who was at home Tuesday, wasn’t up to talking, Delores Williams said.

He’s devastated, she said.

His wife’s disappearance was not the first time someone he’s loved has gone missing and was found dead, his mother said.

His father, Charles “Larry” Williams went missing for 18 hours in 2001. Robby Williams found his father’s body after a car crash off Ga. 36, Delores Williams said.

Tragedy struck the family earlier this year.

On March 19, 21-year-old Zach Chambers, died from injuries sustained in car crash on High Falls Road. He was the oldest of Lori Williams’ two sons.

“This was really more than she could stand,” Delores Williams said. “She was depressed.”

Lori Williams, a dialysis nurse for DiVita — a company that provides dialysis services for outpatient centers — traveled to Macon hospitals as part of her job. Her work, which required long hours, had taken her to Fayetteville, Spalding and Newnan in the past.

May 2, Lori Williams had left for work in Macon, but later called her husband to bring her gas, Robby Williams told a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy. Williams said her speech was “slurred” and that she seemed “disoriented,” according to an incident report. She also didn’t know where she was.

Cell service was spotty, the call was dropped but a phone app showed that she was in Gainesville. Robby Williams and Pope drove to Gainesville and searched for her through the night, according to the report.

Delores Williams said Tuesday that she also went on the “wild goose chase” to Gainesville, and that the three of them didn’t return home until 2:30 the next morning. Later that morning, Robby Williams reported his wife as missing.

Thursday, Monroe County authorities learned about the cellphone ping in Bolingbroke and began looking for her and her silver 2013 Nissan Maxima, which was found Sunday in the same wooded area her body was found the next day. She had her cellphone on her.

Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick said Tuesday that authorities expect that autopsy results may shed some light on the death investigation. But at this time, they just don’t know what happened to Lori Williams.

The autopsy is expected Wednesday at a GBI crime lab in Atlanta, he said.