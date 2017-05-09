Local

May 09, 2017 6:12 PM

Macon man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on I-75

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A 57-year-old Macon man was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a stalled car in the middle of Interstate 75 southbound.

Joseph Hughes was ejected from his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle after it struck a 1999 Dodge Intrepid that had stopped in the center lanes of the interstate just north of Hardeman Avenue, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

The 3:15 p.m. crash occurred after the engine of the Dodge, driven by 25-year-old Perez Parker, apparently had shut off, “possibly because he may have been out of gas,” Gonzalez said.

Hughes was critically hurt.

Parker was cited for driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance. There was a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated case, Gonzalez said.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

