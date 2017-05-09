Darryl Strawberry from pain to greatness, destruction to redemption
Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry explained how his early pain propelled him to greatness that led to his destruction. Strawberry shared his story of Christian redemption at the Georgia Reentry Summit 2017 at Anderson Conference Center in Macon on May 9, 2017.
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal teared up twice while discussing the successes of Drug Court. Deal also signed three Criminal Justice Reform bills while at Georgia's inaugural Reentry Summit on May 9, 2017.
Jim Ed Lowery and Dixie Best, accused of murder in the car-chase death of Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor, share a moment at the conclusion of their trial Monday in Bleckley County Superior Court.
Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Monroe County deputy Jeff Wilson testified May 8, 2017, at a pre-trial hearing in the murder case against Christopher Calmer, describing how he and slain deputy Michael Norris walked up the door of Calmer's parents' house while responding to a report of a suicidal person.
Kalandra Hightower, 25, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children and attempted cruelty to children Monday, May 8, 2017, about two years after she drove off from a Macon restaurant parking lot, leaving her 2-year-old there alone in the dark. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Police work behind crime scene tape to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred just after 4:30 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Robin's Landing Apartment homes off Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins.
Annalynn McTyre Waddy was selected as a Featured Composer at the American Harp Society's Summer Institute in June of 2017. The 10-year-old composer's "Creatures of the Deep" features whale sounds and music inspired by her Caribbean cruise in January.