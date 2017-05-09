Darryl Strawberry from pain to greatness, destruction to redemption

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry explained how his early pain propelled him to greatness that led to his destruction. Strawberry shared his story of Christian redemption at the Georgia Reentry Summit 2017 at Anderson Conference Center in Macon on May 9, 2017.
lfabian@macon.com
Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court

Local

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal teared up twice while discussing the successes of Drug Court. Deal also signed three Criminal Justice Reform bills while at Georgia's inaugural Reentry Summit on May 9, 2017.

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Crime

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer

Crime

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer

Monroe County deputy Jeff Wilson testified May 8, 2017, at a pre-trial hearing in the murder case against Christopher Calmer, describing how he and slain deputy Michael Norris walked up the door of Calmer's parents' house while responding to a report of a suicidal person.

Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp

Local

Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp

Annalynn McTyre Waddy was selected as a Featured Composer at the American Harp Society's Summer Institute in June of 2017. The 10-year-old composer's "Creatures of the Deep" features whale sounds and music inspired by her Caribbean cruise in January.

Editor's Choice Videos