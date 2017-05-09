Local

May 09, 2017 10:55 AM

Publix recalls dip due to possible glass fragments

By Mariya Lewter

Publix is recalling its deli artichoke and spinach dip, stating they may contain small glass fragments.

The 16-ounce containers of artichoke and spinach dip were sold at Publix grocery stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee, reported WSB-TV. The recalled containers have a UPC code of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 or May 16 C1 printed on the lids.

Customers are asked to return the containers for a full refund. Read the full release at publix.com.

