Publix recalls dip due to possible glass fragments

Publix is recalling its deli artichoke and spinach dip, stating they may contain small glass fragments.
The 16-ounce containers of artichoke and spinach dip were sold at Publix grocery stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee, reported WSB-TV. The recalled containers have a UPC code of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 or May 16 C1 printed on the lids.
Customers are asked to return the containers for a full refund. Read the full release at publix.com.
We are issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Artichoke & Spinach Dip. More: https://t.co/mlHoY2VhSI pic.twitter.com/eIg8hunXuZ— Publix (@Publix) May 9, 2017
