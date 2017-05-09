Macon-Bibb drug testing measure fails in committee

A resolution asking Macon-Bibb County elected and public officials to take voluntary drug tests failed to get through committee Tuesday.
The County Commission’s Committee of the Whole voted 7-2 against the measure sponsored by Commissioner Joe Allen. The resolution asked for elected officials and people appointed by commissioners to voluntarily take drug tests and release the results to the public.
Commissioners Elaine Lucas and Allen voted in favor of the resolution.
Allen said it would be fair for people in leadership positions with the county to be held to the same standards as the majority of Macon-Bibb employees.
“The bottom line is if we want to be the best we can be and prove to the general public that we’re standing firm with our mayor, what’s wrong if it’s not costing a dime to be drug tested?” Allen said.
But several commissioners were against asking people serving on various unpaid boards being asked to take testing.
“To ask them, I think, would discourage other board members from wanting to serve,” Commissioner Scotty Shepherd said.
Even though the testing is voluntary, people could be hounded for not taking the test with implications made that they would fail, Commissioner Bert Bivins said.
“I think if we’re going to (test) we need to have cause,” he said.
Rosa Parks Square
A resolution banning alcohol at Rosa Parks Square was temporarily put on hold Tuesday.
Several commissioners agreed to have a public hearing on the topic and on a proposed redesign of the downtown park. The Friends of Rosa Parks Square organization is requesting that alcohol no longer be allowed in the park named in honor of the civil rights icon.
The resolution was presented about a week after a beer festival was held in the park.
“We have a park named in honor of a national icon and to me it doesn’t seem like an appropriate thing to do,” Bivins said.
Amerson River Park
Allsouth Tubing is on schedule for a Memorial Day weekend grand opening for water adventure services at Amerson River Park, an Allsouth employee reported to commissioners Tuesday.
Allsouth is providing tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding and other activities on the Ocmulgee River.
The Buford company was awarded the contract with Macon-Bibb despite large support for locally based Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions. Ocmulgee Outdoor will be allowed to continue operations as part of the agreement, County Attorney Judd Drake said Tuesday.
Sandy Beach
The County Commission was invited to tour Sandy Beach Water Park on Friday as the troubled water park readies for to reopen.
The water park is under new management after the property was taken over by Persons Banking Co. through a receivership because of financial issues. Florida-based Jeff Ellis Management has replaced Spirit of America Theme Park & Development as manager of the property.
“Spirit had a positive cash flow but that wasn’t sufficient to pay all the debts,” Drake said.
Various improvements and repairs to the park have or will soon be completed. One of the changes this summer could be a later closing time, Mayor Robert Reichert said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
