Woman comes to Macon looking for a job then disappears

Nearly two months after a woman left Columbus, Ohio, bound for Macon, a family reported her missing.
On March 12, 38-year-old Jamie Leigh Poling reportedly came to Bibb County in reference to a job, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Poling had been staying in local motels, but was homeless at last report.
The white woman, who is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.
She suffers from seizures and is bi-polar, according to the lookout which was posted after a relative reported her missing Friday.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
