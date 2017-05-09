Local

May 09, 2017 6:29 AM

Woman comes to Macon looking for a job then disappears

By Liz Fabian

Nearly two months after a woman left Columbus, Ohio, bound for Macon, a family reported her missing.

On March 12, 38-year-old Jamie Leigh Poling reportedly came to Bibb County in reference to a job, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Poling had been staying in local motels, but was homeless at last report.

The white woman, who is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

She suffers from seizures and is bi-polar, according to the lookout which was posted after a relative reported her missing Friday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

