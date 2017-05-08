Authorities comb heavily wooded area of Monroe County for missing woman

About 30 law enforcement officers and firefighters are searching a heavily wooded area Monday in south Monroe County for a missing woman.
Lori Williams, 39, of Jackson, was last seen Tuesday. Her silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was found in the wooded area this past weekend.
Authorities are searching the woods off the 800 block of Klopfer Road, said Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick.
A cadaver dog specially trained to detect human remains is being used in Monday’s search, Bittick said. Helicopters and bloodhounds were used in the search over the weekend.
The GBI is processing Williams’ vehicle for possible clues and evidence, he said.
Those searching include Monroe and Lamar sheriff’s deputies, GBI agents and firefighters from Monroe, Macon-Bibb and other counties.
At this time, the case is being treated as a missing person, Bittick said.
Williams, a traveling nurse, was reported missing to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.
Williams has left for work Tuesday and later called her husband by phone asking her to bring her some gas for her vehicle, according to a Lamar County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
“(Williams) sounded disoriented and slurring with her speech, and when he asked her where she was, she stated that she didn’t know where she was,” the report said.
The cell coverage kept breaking up and the call was dropped. Her husband called her workplace and no one knew where she was. He and their son used a phone app that showed her phone was in Gainesville, and asked Gainesville police to look for her, according to the report.
The Monroe and Lamar County sheriff’s offices posted that she was missing on Facebook.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 770-358-5159.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
