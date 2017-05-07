Vehicle of missing woman located in wooded Monroe County area

A vehicle belonging to a woman missing from Lamar County was found in Monroe County.
According to a Facebook post Sunday evening by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office a 2013 Nissan Maxima belonging to Lori Williams was found in a “very wooded area” of south Monroe County. She was not with the vehicle.
The vehicle was found with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Corrections. Tracking dogs searched the area and did not find her.
Williams was last seen Tuesday. She is five feet, five inches and weighs 250 pounds. She has blue eyes.
A large grid search of the area where the vehicle was found is planned Monday morning by the Monroe County Search and Rescue team.
Lamar County Sheriff Brad White wrote in a Facebook comment Saturday that Williams’ cell phone last pinged in the Macon area and that’s where the search was focused. He said a helicopter had been involved with the search.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 770-358-5159.
