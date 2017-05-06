"It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.