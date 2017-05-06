"It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting

Police work behind crime scene tape to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred just after 4:30 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Robin's Landing Apartment homes off Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Annalynn McTyre Waddy was selected as a Featured Composer at the American Harp Society's Summer Institute in June of 2017. The 10-year-old composer's "Creatures of the Deep" features whale sounds and music inspired by her Caribbean cruise in January.

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.​​​

Educators from across the state toured Howard Middle School on Thursday to see how the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports discipline program is implemented there. The program is now in nearly all Bibb public schools.

After losing his leg in an industrial accident, Brian White was inspired to pursue a career in prosthetics. He is graduating from Middle Georgia State University with a degree in biology and will start the prosthetics and orthotics master’s degree program at Georgia Tech this fall.

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a man who allegedly struck a teen with a dog leash; a dinnertime disturbance caused when a guy who'd apparently been drinking refused to wait for everyone to arrive for the meal before he dug into the home-cooked supper at his mother's house; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

