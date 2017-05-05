Local

May 05, 2017 4:43 PM

Crashes clog Interstates in Macon

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Interstate 75 was blocked in both directions near the Interstate 16 split after multiple crashes Friday afternoon.

By 5:40 p.m., I-75 was clear. However, I-16 remained congested in both directions about 6 p.m.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

