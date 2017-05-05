Crashes clog Interstates in Macon

Interstate 75 was blocked in both directions near the Interstate 16 split after multiple crashes Friday afternoon.
By 5:40 p.m., I-75 was clear. However, I-16 remained congested in both directions about 6 p.m.
Currently, in Macon... pic.twitter.com/elNnCKzHSr— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) May 5, 2017
Traffic backing up on I-75 at I-16 in all directions after multiple crashes. pic.twitter.com/0apV1sbe2u— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) May 5, 2017
Avoid I-75 through Macon. Lots of traffic after crashes north and southbound. pic.twitter.com/nygPiPzFlr— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) May 5, 2017
Traffic clear on I-75 now, but I-16 is clogged near the split in both directions. pic.twitter.com/UbPKGzaLU7— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) May 5, 2017
For more on this story, return to Macon.com.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments