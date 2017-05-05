Local

May 05, 2017 4:40 PM

Fourth-grader missing from Springdale Elementary

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Authorities are searching for a missing Bibb County student. James Venditto, a fourth-grader at Springdale Elementary in Macon, left the school’s playground and ran into the woods around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Bibb County Campus Police and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are on the grounds searching for the 10-year-old. Venditto has dark hair, weighs about 60 pounds and is about 4-foot-7.

Community members should call 911 or 478-779-2040 if they see him.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

