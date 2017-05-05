10-year-old harp protege plucked to perform original composition on national stage

Annalynn McTyre Waddy has been hearing harp music all her life.
The 10-year-old daughter of Macon harpist Calista Anne Koch followed her mother’s fingertips and began studying the stringed instrument three years ago.
“I grew up hearing the harp and I loved it,” Annalynn said recently while sitting on the sofa in the family living room.
Even at age 7, she was no stranger to music, having played the piano since she was two.
“My first recital was a week before my third birthday,” she said with an air of maturity beyond her years.
The homeschooler, who just finished the fifth grade, studies in the family music room that features a parquet lyre in the middle of the hardwood floor.
She graduated from lever harp to a semi-grand pedal harp, but is still too little for her mother’s instrument.
“I can’t play ‘Sylvia,’” she said, noting her mother’s pet name for her harp.
Last year, Annalynn performed with the Middle Georgia Harp Ensemble at the American Harp Society National Convention in Atlanta.
Next month, she will take her first plane ride to travel to this year’s Summer Institute at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
“I’ll need some chewing gum,” she added, no doubt after learning about the remedy for popping ears in changing air pressure.
While in Minnesota, Annalynn also will take master classes and participate in workshops with some of the best performers and pedagogues in the world.
Annalynn is the youngest of the eight “Featured Composers,” aged 25 and younger, chosen in the inaugural Young Composers Project.
In January, Annalynn was inspired by watching seagulls dive into the water from her spot on the sixth deck of a Disney cruise ship in the Carribbean.
She composed “Creatures of the Deep: A Song of the Ocean.”
With the sweep of her hands, glissandos represent the gulls’ descent into the ocean.
The pinnacle of her piece comes as she runs the tuning key down the strings to mimic the sound of whales communicating underwater.
The little girl, who also enjoys archery and painting downstairs near her dad’s “man cave,” seems equally excited about the gown her grandmother is making for her concert.
She envisions flowing or puffy sleeves in a chiffon ombre overlay that goes from pale blue at the top to deep blue at the hemline.
“It just screams ocean,” she said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
