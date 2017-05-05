Record number of eagle nests shows conservation soaring to new heights in Georgia

Nearly 50 years ago, there wasn’t an eagle’s nest to be found in Georgia.
But recent aerial surveys revealed a bald eagle baby boom in the state with a record 218 occupied nest territories, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
It’s the third straight year that wildlife specialists have documented more than 200 active nests.
“The recovery of the bald eagle in Georgia is a truly inspiring success story,” said Bob Sargent, a program manager with DNR’s Nongame Conservation Section.
Where there were no nests in 1970, at least 68 counties are now home to eagles, according to a release.
This year’s helicopter surveys in January, March and early April showed at least 142 of the nests were successful, with 218 young eagles hatched.
Four of the nests appeared to have three fledglings, and the total shows an average of 1.5 offspring per successful nest.
In 2016, 149 of the 201 occupied nesting areas were successful, netting about 240 eaglets.
Sargent said he was not concerned with the drop in young birds this year, since many adults were still incubating eggs in southwest Georgia in March. No estimation of fledglings from those nests were added to the total.
The public is encouraged to report eagle nests to the DNR website or email bob.sargent@dnr.ga.gov.
This year, tips led to the discovery of a dozen of the 17 new nests documented.
Private property owners can get help from the DNR to protect the eagles on their land.
Eagles were removed from the Endangered Species Act in 2007, but they are still classified as threatened in Georgia.
The birds are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and other laws.
Motorists can support the bald eagle conservation effort by purchasing specialty license plates that cost $25 dollars more than standard designs, and allot $19 of the fee to the program.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
