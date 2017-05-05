Georgia’s winter-like cool temps, gusty winds won’t last long

Those folks expecting another warm May day might be surprised when they’re grabbing a sweater Friday.
After Wednesday’s high in Macon topped out at 88 degrees, the midstate will struggle to get out of the 50s Friday.
A cold front crossing the Carolinas decreased normal temperatures 10 to 20 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The normal high in Macon for May 5 is 82 degrees, but forecasters are only expecting a high of 59.
A wind advisory is possible as gusts are expected to pick up by Friday afternoon with some forecast models showing gusts of 35 mph are possible.
Saturday morning’s low will dip into the upper 40s.
The cool down will be short-lived as Saturday’s high is forecast to rebound to near 72 in Macon.
Breezy conditions are expected to linger through the weekend with gusts of 25 mph Saturday and 15 mph Sunday.
Liz Fabian
