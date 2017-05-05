Teen missing from Methodist Home for Children could head to Jones County

A 15-year-old girl is missing from the Methodist Home for Chidlren and Youth on Pierce Avenue in Macon.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted a lookout on their Facebook page for Alicia Williams, a white girl about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Williams has associates in the Sage Street and Phillips Drive area of Jones County, the lookout stated.
Anyone with information about Alicia Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-986-3489.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
