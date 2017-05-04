Did the black beenie pulled over his face give it away?

He’s pictured with a black beenie pulled over his face, with a caption that he’s a suspect in a killing in Coffee County.
But the sheriff’s office says in a news release and through social media that the Facebook post is a hoax. The same post also circulated on other social media sites.
“This is not a real news story, and the individual shown is not being sought by authorities,” the agency notes on its Facebook page.
Never a dull day on Facebook, eh?
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments