Dalton man, two others charged with forcing girls to have sex for money

A Dalton man, his brother and a another man are charged with forcing girls into prostitution throughout North Georgia and in Florida and Tennessee.
Hernandez Acosta, 26, of Dalton, and his brother, Nileageo Alvarez Acosta, 31, of Tampa, Florida, have been arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and transportation of a minor for prostitution, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Jaime Adam Riano, 29, of Stone Mountain, was previously arraigned on the same charges.
The men allegedly operated a high-volume, low-cost business that forced at least five girls, ages 16 to 17, to have sex with multiple men on a nightly basis from November 2015 to December 2016, according to the release. The men kept most of the money the girls earned.
After reaching out to some of the girls on Facebook, Hernandez Acosta is accused of posting provocative photographs of them in the adult entertainment and escort sections of Backpage.com, a classified advertisement website, to solicit men to have sex with the girls, according to the release. Fake names and false ages from 19 to 21 were used for the girls in the ad.
Hernandez Acosta and Alvarez Acosta allegedly forced one 16-year-old girl to have sex with the men after driving her from Florida to Georgia to engage in prostitution, according to the release. Riano allegedly often drove the girl to locations where she engaged in sex for money.
Another girl, a 16-year-old high school student, was driven to a residence in the Atlanta area to have sex with a man for $150, which was paid directly to Hernandez Acosta, according to the release.
“These men allegedly preyed on vulnerable young girls by sexually exploiting them for quick money,” U.S. Attorney John A. Horn said in the release. “This case highlights the danger that lurks on social media sites, where the defendants allegedly pursued some of the child victims.”
