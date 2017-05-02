Local

May 02, 2017 1:40 PM

We want to share your stories of those who gave their lives for our nation

We are planning a special Memorial Day section to honor local military members who died in service to our country. If you would like to include a loved one, please submit up to 200 words about that person, including hometown and the date and circumstances of his or her death.

Also email any photos we can publish. Photos need to be high resolution. Email your submissions to rmartinez@macon.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Be sure to include your name, a home phone number and a cellphone number so we can reach you if we have questions.

