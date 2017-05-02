Governor candidate pledges to make Georgia the ‘Silicon Valley of the South’

Fresh off announcing his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle touted his platform in south Bibb County.
Tuesday morning, about two dozen supporters joined Cagle for a tour of the new South Macon-Bibb County Recreation Center being built on Houston Road.
“We want more of this construction going on all around the state,” Cagle said as he addressed the crowd.
After a brief walk through the center with building contractor Warren Selby Jr., Cagle spoke of his plans for Georgia.
The Gainesville Republican pledged to create a half-million jobs in four years, focus on workforce development and enact tax reform with a $100 million tax cut in his first 100 days in office.
“We are very committed to building a world class work force,” Cagle said.
The man who has served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor since 2006 wants to talk to employers about skills needed and make sure the state’s students have opportunities to train.
He also pledged to help existing companies grow by reducing regulation and helping secure venture capital.
Cagle said he would travel far to recruit new industry in his first term.
Luring new technology to the Peach State is part of his strategy.
“We’ve been successful being the ‘Hollywood of the South’ now it is my goal to make Georgia the ‘Silicon Valley of the South,’ Cagle said.
He wants to expand bandwidth in rural areas so that students have reliable internet connections.
Cagle will require all state agencies to draft a 10-year strategic plan “that makes sense.”
He favors the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
“I think states need to be empowered to bring real innovative solutions to bear as it relates to meeting the needs of our diverse population within Georgia,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges we face is the rural health care crisis within Georgia. Many of our hospitals are closing.”
Cagle said Georgia needs a sustainable financial plan for right-size health facilities.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp announced his gubernatorial campaign on March 31 and Georgia State Senator Hunter Hill tweeted his announcement last week.
Cagle entered the race Sunday and promises to run a positive campaign on the issues, not “tearing down” other candidates.
Liz Fabian
