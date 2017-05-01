Atlanta United falls 3-1 to D.C. United

Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Atlanta United falls short to D.C. United Sunday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The final score Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 3.
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
DONN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH