May 01, 2017 2:46 PM

What prison guards found between propane tanks landed a visitor in jail

By Laura Corley

A woman visiting Washington State Prison in Sandersville became an inmate herself after a guard reportedly spotted her trying to hide tobacco and rolling papers on the grounds.

Jessyica Harmon was charged with crossing guard lines with contraband during her visit Saturday.

A guard saw her “placing a white bag between two propane tanks,” according to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Three golf-ball-sized packages wrapped with electrical tape were packed with rolling papers and tobacco.

Guards also found more than 50 prepaid cards inside her gray Ford Edge.

