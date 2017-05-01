Saturn Vue crashes into rock wall and flips on busy avenue

Dexter Brazer was watching television in his living room when he heard what sounded like a train outside his Vineville Avenue window.
“It hit so hard it scared me,” said Brazer, after stepping out on his front porch just down from Hines Terrace and seeing a wrecked Saturn Vue that flipped near his front yard.
“Lord of mercy, it don’t make no sense,” Brazer said as he tried to wrap his head around what happened.
Just before noon Monday, the compact SUV hit the rock wall at the corner of Hines Terrace and overturned, sending rocks flying and knocking the battery out of the car.
The windshield was smashed, as was the back window of the vehicle.
The northbound lanes of Vineville were blocked as firefighters and an EMS crew took care of the driver, who appeared to be conscious and talking.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that happened between Oak Haven Avenue and Hines Terrace.
No word yet on the identity and condition of the driver or what caused the crash.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
