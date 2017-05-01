North Macon road closure, anti-discrimination measures return to commission

Two issues that have piqued the interest of Macon-Bibb County residents are set for a vote Tuesday.
The County Commission’s agenda includes a second vote on adding anti-discrimination language to the Macon-Bibb charter, as well as a proposal allowing a section of Wesleyan Drive to be shut down for a new shopping center.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 700 Poplar St., inside the commission chambers.
Commissioner Gary Bechtel said the potential permanent closure of Wesleyan between Riverside Drive and New Forsyth Road has been the topic he’s been most contacted about during his tenure on the commission. The vast majority of those people oppose shutting off a route they use to avoid traffic around Bass Road, said Bechtel, who was the lone vote against the resolution at last week’s committee meeting.
If approved on Tuesday, the measure would authorize the sale of a nearly 1-acre Wesleyan property to The Jones Co. for $141,700. A developer has interest in building Riverside Centre that could feature a movie theater, stores and restaurants.
While the Wesleyan road closure comes to vote before the full commission for the first time Tuesday, the anti-discrimination ordinance is on the agenda for a second time.
On April 18, the measure brought out a packed commission chambers when it was approved 6-3 during a first reading. A second vote is required since it would mean a change in the county charter.
The amendment would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the part of the charter prohibiting discrimination in employment, appointments and promotions. The section now includes sex, race, age, natural origin, religion or political affiliation as protected classes.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
