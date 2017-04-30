Local

April 30, 2017 5:01 PM

Gunman robs Subway in Macon

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A gunman held up a Macon Subway restaurant on Sunday.

About 12:30 p.m. a man entered the store at 630 North Avenue, walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

She complied and the man ran in the direction of Tidewater Circle Apartments behind Kroger. The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and a slender build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

