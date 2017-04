Musket fire echoed in downtown Macon for Confederate Memorial Day event

The Macon Chapter of the Military Order of Stars and Bars held an annual Confederate Memorial Day event Saturday, April 29, 2017, in front of the Confederate statue in the triangle park bordered by Cotton Avenue, Second Street and Mulberry Street Lane in downtown Macon. Reenactors, members of the Southern Sounds music group and others participated in the event. Video by Amy Leigh Womack