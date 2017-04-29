Historic Macon’s Fading Five gains momentum

An initiative to save endangered historic buildings in Macon is gaining momentum.
The Historic Macon Foundation recently was awarded $125,000 in grant money to create a revolving fund for its annual Fading Five list. The grant was from The 1772 Foundation, a national preservation booster based in Rhode Island.
What’s more, an anonymous donor matched the grant through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, making it a $250,000 revolving fund for the Fading Five initiative, Historic Macon’s Executive Director Ethiel Garlington said.
“I think the success we’ve had is a testament to the sort of revitalization of our community ... and just the community’s interest in saving some of these places,” Garlington said.
Next month, Historic Macon will call for nominations for the third annual Fading Five list.
Here’s the current status of each property listed on the 2015 and 2016 Fading Five lists:
Bonnybrae-Bedgood House, 1073 Georgia Ave. — Saved
John and Stephanie Chipley, a couple living in north Macon, purchased the house beside Mercer University law school in October 2015.
White paint was chipped, peeling in strips that revealed the bare bones of the home’s magnificent columns to passersby on Georgia Avenue.
“It really was a pretty rough start,” John Chipley said Monday. “I’d say we’re probably a couple months away from being able to move in. ... It’s a labor of love.”
Structural issues have been repaired and now there’s just the finishing details.
The Chipleys said they plan to rent out two or three apartments in the house to law school students. John Chipley expects the apartments will be open for potential tenants by the start of law school in the fall.
Schofield Iron Works Complex, 500 block of Fifth Street — Saved
Schofield Iron Works had been vacant since 1995 before it was purchased by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority in 2015.
The building, which opened in 1859, is located the same block as the Lofts at Capricorn, a $25 million project in progress that’s expected to include apartments, offices and retail stores. It’s also by the old Capricorn Studios building, which Mercer University has promised to rehabilitate.
“Now, the industrial authority seems to be moving ahead with stabilizing the building,” Garlington said. “I think they’re still trying to work on what the reuse would be.”
Thomas Jefferson Ware House, 1107 Oglethorpe St. — Saved
The Ware House, built around 1880, stands out as one of the largest in the Beall’s Hill neighborhood. The Historic Macon Foundation took this property under its wing within months of announcing the 2015 Fading Five.
The two-story Ware House will be renovated by the foundation and then re-sold as a single-family structure. It is listed online at more than 3,200 square feet and a garage attached to the back of the house is being constructed.
Alexander IV Elementary School, 3769 Ridge Ave. — In progress
Long stretches of vacancy and neglect have allowed Alexander IV Elementary School to fall into disrepair, a condition that landed it on the 2015 Fading Five list.
At a public meeting in April 2016, more than 150 attended a meeting in the school’s auditorium, where ideas about the future of the building were discussed.
In another meeting in January, a developer from Tennessee shared his vision for the school.
Dover Development Corp., a company that specializes in converting historic buildings into senior housing, has plans for a 60-unit facility at the school.
Rick Dover, general manager, said the conversion of Alexander IV would mark the company’s fourth historic school, and eighth historic building, to be converted.
“I think their next step is they’re going to come back and have another public meeting with a rendering,” Garlington said. “They have not scheduled that meeting, but I suspect it will be this summer.”
Cotton Avenue District — In progress
Cotton Avenue, once the center of black commerce, education and religion in Macon, was first listed on the inaugural Fading Five list in 2015. In 2014, two of the district’s historic buildings, Tremont Temple and the Douglass House, were demolished to make room for a Dunkin’ Donuts and Which Wich on Forsyth Street.
The district remained on the 2016 Fading Five list after it was determined the historic area remained threatened by pressures for development.
The Cotton Avenue Revival Festival, which revved up in 2010 but fizzled over the years, returned this year in March as a sanctioned event of the city’s Cherry Blossom Festival. The event was made possible thanks to a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.
“It was awesome,” Garlington said. “We had about 400 people come and see live music and eat food. Then, we had a Sunday service at Steward AME.”
The Cotton Avenue Coalition, a group of stakeholders, is working to craft a strategic plan for preserving the district, he said.
On Saturday, a “pop-up plaza” at Cotton and Second streets drew more foot traffic through the district as folks listened to live music and relaxed on outdoor furniture. The free, public event, put on by NewTown Macon, was to encourage a re-imagination of how public spaces are used.
The Train Recreation Center, 715 Oglethorpe St.— Not Saved
There are currently no updates on the old Bibb Manufacturing Co. building, which is a part of the 2016 Fading Five announced in August.
“We did have as-built drawings done, so potential buyers could use those to do some space planning,” Garlington said. “We’ve had several people interested in it for a variety of uses, but ... nothing has really come to fruition yet.”
The company bought the land in 1850 because of its “never failing spring,” which supplied water to a nearby mill. The city of Macon bought the building in 1966 and its deed is restricted to public or charitable use.
The Grotto, 461 Forest Road— Saved
A private party has purchased the Grotto and “plans are on the way for conservation of the property,” Garlington said.
The stone shrine to St. Bernadette is surrounded by hardwood trees and private land, including an apartment complex and commercial land. However, that hasn’t deterred vandals from defacing the old Jesuit retreat with graffiti.
The property buyers are trying to figure out how to conserve the Grotto and protect it from graffiti.
“They know that it’s a beloved part of the community and that people have been trespassing and going there for years, but they’re trying to determine the best way to share it with the public (and) also keep it safely secured and protected,” Garlington said.
A century ago, the Grotto was a place where students and teachers at St. Stanislaus College could find respite. A shrine and a reflection pool were built by the college’s Jesuits shortly after La Societe Catholique Religieuse purchased the property in 1901.
In 1929, the land was sold to private developers, then subdivided and partially developed, leaving only 30 acres on which the Grotto is located.
John B. Brooks House, 169 Lamar St. — In progress
The Historic Macon Foundation is working with the Macon-Bibb County Land Bank Authority to foreclose on this nondescript purple house in the Vineville Historic District, Garlington said.
The vernacular style of the house is no architectural marvel, but it was home to John Brooks, who in 1916 made headlines in The Telegraph after appearing in court charged with distilling whiskey.
Various people have owned the house over the years until it was acquired by Lamar Street Limited LLC in 2007.
Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center, 1389 Jefferson St. — In progress
A question of ownership has delayed the saving of this former church in Pleasant Hill, which made the 2016 Fading Five list.
“We’re still trying to work through the legal quagmire to determine the organization that technically owns it and who is a part of that organization,” Garlington said.
Members of the First Congregational Church, a historically black congregation, had been worshiping since 1868 before the church took root on Jefferson Street in 1917. Its services were dedicated to the “higher development and improvement” of Macon’s black community.
It remained vacant from 1991 until it was sold in 1997 to the Booker T. Washington Community Center, which used it as a performing arts studio. The building was named in honor of Bobby Jones, the first black professor to earn tenure at Mercer University and the author of “Macon Black and White.”
The deed technically belongs to a nonprofit “in conjunction with the Booker T. Washington Center across the street” but, Garlington said, “they may or may nor be defunct.”
In the meantime, Historic Macon is talking with neighbors and local artists about potentially re-purposing the church as an arts center, but “that’s all tentative as we figure out the ownership,” Garlington said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
