Benefit to be held for longtime Macon radio personality who has cancer

A poker run ending with live music at a downtown club is being held Sunday to help Jason Hawk, a longtime Macon radio personality.
Hawk, who worked for iHeart Radio on Macon’s Q106.3, has liver cancer.
“Jason has ‘Rocked’ Middle Georgia with his dynamic and inspiring voice and his commitment to our community for about 10 years,” according to an email announcing the event.
In an effort to help him and his family, Ride and Rock for the Hawk will be held Sunday. Poker run registration begins at 11 a.m. at the iHeartMedia studios at 7080 Industrial Highway. It costs $20 a person and all proceeds benefit Hawk. All vehicles are welcomed.
The run, which will begin at 1 p.m., includes a meal ticket and admission to the Thirsty Turtle at 425 Cherry St. with entertainment provided by live bands. General admission to the Thirsty Turtle is $5 for non-riders, and doors open at 3 p.m.
Donations may be made at any State Bank & Trust locations by designating funds to be deposited into the Jason Borage health account. Hawk is his radio name.
His wife is a Telegraph employee.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments