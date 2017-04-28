Longtime Macon celebrity chef closes restaurant; raffle to be held in his honor

Longtime Macon Chef Paul Harpin, who moved to Macon from England in 1974, closed Harpin’s restaurant Friday.
A sign outside the restaurant at 3378 Brookdale Ave. in the former Payne City, said he was retiring. An effort to reach Harpin late Friday was not successful.
He opened the eatery in 2005, with his wife, Hazel, after cooking at Paul’s Bistro, LeBistro, Leo’s and Capers, according a food review in The Telegraph in November 2012, which gave Harpin’s three and half stars out of four.
“Harpin ... has a storied history of cooking that includes a brief stint as Mick Jagger’s personal chef,” the review said.
Saralyn Collins, owner of Macon’s Grow restaurant, said that Harpin “certainly earned” the title of celebrity chef. She said he had catered to stars like Andy Warhol and Bette Midler and that “he is the epitome of British charm and sophistication.”
Collins said a raffle is being organized as a “love offering” for Harpin. She said she and Tina Dickson, owner of Ingleside Village Pizza, were getting together this weekend to finalize the details.
“We have asked local, independent restaurants to donate gift certificates and (as of late Friday afternoon) we have about $1,200 worth of gift certificates,” she said. “We’re in the process of getting all the details together. ... All the money from the raffle tickets goes to Paul and Mrs. Harpin. We don’t keep any of the money for ourselves.”
She said Paul Harpin has been offered chef positions working with other restaurants and caterers in Macon, “so he’s going to be around and doing things. He’s just not going to have Harpin’s anymore.”
More information about ticket sales will be posted on the Facebook pages of Grow, Ingleside Village Pizza and Piedmont Brewery — and perhaps other businesses — by Monday, Collins said.
“It’s because of the respect that he has garnered in the restaurant community that this is happening,” she said. “We know there are a lot of people in Macon who also love him and have been customers of his for years … who want to do something for him if they can.
“So this is a chance for them to do something and have a chance at winning a little something. It’s going be awesome.”
