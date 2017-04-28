Local

April 28, 2017 12:31 PM

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-75 near High Falls Road

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A Tennessee man was killed in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 75 about a mile south of the High Falls Road exit in Monroe County.

The victim was identified by the Georgia State Patrol as Gary Worley, 60, of Birchwood, Tennessee.

Worley was driving north on Interstate 75 when he lost control near Mile Marker 197, according to Tracey Watson, a public information officer for the Georgia State Patrol. The pickup struck a guardrail west of the road, vaulted and landed on its roof.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

