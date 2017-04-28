Armed man robs Subway; runs away with cash, bookbag

An armed man robbed an employee of a Subway restaurant at 3001 Vineville Ave. Friday morning.
The man came into the restaurant about 10:30 a.m., pointed a handgun at the employee and told her to give him the money, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
She gave him an undisclosed amount of the store’s cash. He fled on foot, running behind the store.
James King said his niece was the employee who was robbed. He talked about what his niece experienced during the robbery.
“She told him to take the hoodie off, and when she went back in the back to try and lock the door because she felt kinda strange, the guy pulled a pistol out,” King said. “She was trying to get the money out of the register, but he said he didn’t want the money out of the register, he wanted the money in the safe.”
The suspect was described as a slender black male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was also carrying a book bag.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Telegraph photographer Woody Marshall contributed to this story.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
