Armed man robs Subway; runs away with cash, bookbag

1:01 Man to Subway robber: 'If we find him ... the ass belongs to us.' Pause

2:14 Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park

1:27 Travel stop offers something for every traveler

4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:58 See storm swoosh into Macon in time-lapse video

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued

0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements

1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer